Short Interest in Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Decreases By 23.0%

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 702,800 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the October 31st total of 913,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 585.7 days.

BSFFF opened at $52.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.77. Basic-Fit has a 1 year low of $40.18 and a 1 year high of $52.87.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Basic-Fit in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Basic-Fit in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Basic-Fit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Basic-Fit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Basic-Fit NV engages in the operation of fitness clubs under one and the same Basic-Fit label. It operates through the following segments: the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, and Spain. Its application offers workout schedule, access to GXR video platform for group classes, and online coach.

