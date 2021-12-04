Short Interest in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Drops By 20.1%

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In other news, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $117,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $1,252,178.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 45.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 207,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after acquiring an additional 64,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,693,000 after buying an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 41.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth $556,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 176.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 18,439 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $120.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 2.85. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BOOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

