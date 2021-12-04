Short Interest in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Rises By 34.1%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 466,100 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the October 31st total of 347,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 122,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,128,000.

Shares of Braskem stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.44. 377,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,187. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.65. Braskem has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). Braskem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 437.34%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Analysts predict that Braskem will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

About Braskem

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

