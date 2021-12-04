Short Interest in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Decreases By 30.8%

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,600 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the October 31st total of 560,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CBZ stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.45. 126,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CBIZ has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

In other CBIZ news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $338,786.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $71,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 87.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 4.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 54,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 5.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 124,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.