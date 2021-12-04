Short Interest in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Declines By 21.2%

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the October 31st total of 63,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 150,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Chemomab Therapeutics stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37. The company has a market cap of $87.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.89. Chemomab Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $168.80.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). As a group, research analysts predict that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $837,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 32,353 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. 27.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

