Short Interest in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Declines By 29.0%

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,000 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the October 31st total of 517,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHT. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.75. 81,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.07. Chunghwa Telecom has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $42.87.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

