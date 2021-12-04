Short Interest in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Grows By 24.0%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,200 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the October 31st total of 256,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 794,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COCP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 108.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 10.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 248.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19,014 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 14.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 19,784 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

COCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ COCP traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. 1,323,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,737. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. Cocrystal Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Analysts predict that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

