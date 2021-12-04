Short Interest in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Increases By 27.7%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the October 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 67.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.62. The stock had a trading volume of 386,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,488. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $745.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.59. CONSOL Energy has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $36.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($3.90). CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

