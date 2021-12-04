Short Interest in Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Decreases By 28.9%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the October 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.

DWHHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating and set a $51.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWHHF remained flat at $$49.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day moving average is $59.41. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.