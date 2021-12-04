Short Interest in Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Grows By 32.1%

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EUZOF remained flat at $$81.50 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.59 and its 200-day moving average is $84.69. Eurazeo has a one year low of $81.50 and a one year high of $92.43.

Eurazeo Company Profile

Eurazeo SA engages in investment activities. It operates through the offices located in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, London, Luxembourg, Frankfurt, Berlin and Madrid. The company was founded on July 18, 1969 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

