Short Interest in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Drops By 25.8%

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the October 31st total of 125,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several analysts have commented on FSV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in FirstService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV traded down $5.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.46. 31,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. FirstService has a 12-month low of $127.61 and a 12-month high of $202.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.81.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

