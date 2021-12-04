Short Interest in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Expands By 39.2%

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the October 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRIN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $378,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $368,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. 7.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRIN opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Grindrod Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.84.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19. Research analysts anticipate that Grindrod Shipping will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

