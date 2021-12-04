Short Interest in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Drops By 26.5%

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the October 31st total of 191,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $97,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 77,533.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of HBNC stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 164,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,178. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

