Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Increases By 38.5%

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the October 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.37% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of IBTE opened at $25.50 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

