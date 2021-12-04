Short Interest in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Decreases By 22.0%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 788,200 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the October 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 15,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 6,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $253,931.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,292 shares of company stock worth $7,806,410. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 101,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on KROS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.16. The stock had a trading volume of 237,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,159. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.15. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

