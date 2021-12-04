Short Interest in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Decreases By 29.7%

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ KEQU traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.85. 321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a market cap of $35.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.52. Kewaunee Scientific has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $14.99.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.49 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 68.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 11.8% during the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 138,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 14,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

