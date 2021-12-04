Short Interest in Learning Technologies Group plc (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) Increases By 29.5%

Learning Technologies Group plc (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,933,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the October 31st total of 1,493,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 182.4 days.

LTTHF remained flat at $$2.57 on Friday. Learning Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $3.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76.

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

