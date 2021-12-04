Short Interest in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Increases By 23.8%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the October 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,166,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,194,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after purchasing an additional 956,735 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,267,000. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,761,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,058,000 after acquiring an additional 461,782 shares during the period. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LX. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, DBS Vickers cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

NASDAQ LX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,384,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,040. The stock has a market cap of $682.65 million, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. LexinFintech has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

