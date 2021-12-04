Short Interest in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Expands By 39.6%

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,500 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the October 31st total of 190,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the third quarter worth $404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mercurity Fintech in the second quarter worth $403,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mercurity Fintech in the second quarter worth $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Mercurity Fintech by 259.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Mercurity Fintech in the second quarter worth $103,000. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercurity Fintech stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. Mercurity Fintech has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99.

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

