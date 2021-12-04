Short Interest in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Expands By 18.5%

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,650,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 7,300,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in News by 9.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of News by 1.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 2.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 5.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

NWSA stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.76. 2,888,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,486. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average is $24.10. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. News has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that News will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

