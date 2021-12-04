Short Interest in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Rises By 25.8%

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the October 31st total of 259,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 160,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of ORN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 190,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $121.13 million, a P/E ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $6.67.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.13). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $139.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orion Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Orion Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,298,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,203,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 977,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 62,370 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 40,216 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

