Short Interest in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Increases By 22.9%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 5,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

NYSE OSCR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,858,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,655. Oscar Health has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34). As a group, research analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oscar Health news, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, purchased 377,552 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $6,508,996.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mario Schlosser purchased 57,300 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $1,004,469.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,767.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,968,633 shares of company stock valued at $34,780,380 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $14,684,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $2,511,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,735,000 after acquiring an additional 559,947 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $883,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.