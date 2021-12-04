Short Interest in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Declines By 25.4%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,270,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the October 31st total of 16,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,241,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,967,000 after buying an additional 2,753,113 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,960 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,064,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,882,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,887,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,138,000 after purchasing an additional 906,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.80. 4,968,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,301. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.26.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAGS. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bradesco Corretora cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

