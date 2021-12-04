Short Interest in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Increases By 30.1%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the October 31st total of 62,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.98. 55,718,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,024,316. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.93 and a beta of 6.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.03.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 189,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $3,976,007.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $16,610,740.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,005,610 shares of company stock valued at $196,869,676. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 14.8% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,380,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

