Short Interest in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Increases By 38.0%

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the October 31st total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of PVL stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.83. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $2.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.30%. This is an increase from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Permianville Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 181.83%.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

