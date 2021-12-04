Short Interest in Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Declines By 24.4%

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,300 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the October 31st total of 262,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.7 days.

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Regis Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Regis Resources alerts:

Regis Resources stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. Regis Resources has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75.

Regis Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration and production company, which engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of gold projects. The firm operates through the following segments: Duketon North Operations, Duketon South Operations, and Tropicana. The Duketon North Operations segment comprises Moolart Well, Gloster, Anchor and Dogbolter.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Regis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.