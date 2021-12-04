Short Interest in Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Expands By 27.0%

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the October 31st total of 858,600 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ RSVR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Reservoir Media has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $11.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65.
Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $30.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.06 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Reservoir Media will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
RSVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital began coverage on Reservoir Media in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Reservoir Media in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price objective for the company.
Reservoir Media Company Profile
Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc
