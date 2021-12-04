Short Interest in Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Expands By 27.0%

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the October 31st total of 858,600 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RSVR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Reservoir Media has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $11.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $30.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.06 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Reservoir Media will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSVR. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,775,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at $10,676,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,620,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,269,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,487,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RSVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital began coverage on Reservoir Media in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Reservoir Media in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price objective for the company.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.