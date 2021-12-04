Short Interest in SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR) Declines By 26.9%

SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of SOBR stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. SOBR Safe has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96.

SOBR Safe Company Profile

SOBR Safe, Inc engages in the development, market, and sale of non-invasive alcohol sensing system with ignition interlock. The firm developed an alcohol detection device called SOBR, which is used for detecting alcohol in a person’s system by measuring the ethanol content in their perspiration. The company was founded on July 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

