Short Interest in SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR) Declines By 26.9%

SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Shares of SOBR stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. SOBR Safe has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96.
SOBR Safe Company Profile
See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for SOBR Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOBR Safe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.