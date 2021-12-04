Short Interest in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Drops By 23.2%

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,500 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the October 31st total of 253,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE SCL traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.42. 234,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Stepan has a 1 year low of $109.08 and a 1 year high of $139.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $602.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.68%.

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $115,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Stepan by 6.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Stepan by 5.6% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stepan by 74.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Stepan by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stepan by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

