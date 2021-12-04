Short Interest in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Decreases By 27.8%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the October 31st total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 974,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE:TALO traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 903,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,775. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $938,881.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $28,206,337.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Talos Energy by 340.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Talos Energy by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Talos Energy by 15,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Talos Energy by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Talos Energy by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

