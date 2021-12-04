Short Interest in Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Drops By 28.5%

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the October 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
TOSYY stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Toshiba has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.42.
Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Toshiba will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Toshiba Company Profile
TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.
