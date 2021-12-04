Short Interest in Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Drops By 28.5%

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the October 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TOSYY stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Toshiba has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.42.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Toshiba will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Toshiba Company Profile

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

