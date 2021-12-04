Short Interest in True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Expands By 21.4%

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,100 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 123,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.5 days.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TUERF. Raymond James increased their price objective on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their target price on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer on December 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

