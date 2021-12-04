Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Expands By 17.7%

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,100 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the October 31st total of 255,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 14.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 62,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 20.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period.

ERC traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 80,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,026. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $14.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0964 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

