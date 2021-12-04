Short Interest in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Decreases By 27.5%

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the October 31st total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $57,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $73,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNEB opened at $8.99 on Friday. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $204.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 24.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WNEB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Hovde Group upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

