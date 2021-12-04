Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Short Interest Down 22.5% in November

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,900 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the October 31st total of 663,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $3.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

