Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Short Interest Down 22.5% in November

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,900 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the October 31st total of 663,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $3.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.
About Sify Technologies
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
Recommended Story: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.