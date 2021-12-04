Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $310.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBNY shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group raised their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Signature Bank by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 32.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank stock opened at $305.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $120.51 and a 52-week high of $342.03.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

