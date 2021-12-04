SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.42.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SIL shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on SilverCrest Metals to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

SilverCrest Metals stock traded down C$0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.68. The company had a trading volume of 307,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,225. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -32.59. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of C$8.30 and a 1-year high of C$16.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.76.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.11. Analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals will post -0.0100502 EPS for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

