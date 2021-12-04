Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) traded up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.38 and last traded at $17.26. 18,519 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 17,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLO. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.