Sippican Capital Advisors Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.7% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY opened at $56.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.38. The stock has a market cap of $125.01 billion, a PE ratio of -23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -81.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

