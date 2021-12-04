Sippican Capital Advisors Has $950,000 Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 112.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,426,362,000 after buying an additional 7,786,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after buying an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 98.2% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,863,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $472,277,000 after buying an additional 2,409,492 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 266.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,974,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,899,000 after buying an additional 2,163,243 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 315.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,574,000 after buying an additional 1,981,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

BX opened at $135.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.78 and its 200 day moving average is $117.29. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.81%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 35,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.