Sippican Capital Advisors Makes New Investment in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 250,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APLS. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.93.

APLS opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average is $50.58. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

