Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 325 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sippican Capital Advisors lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 32.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.0% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 222,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,350,000 after purchasing an additional 20,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.84. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.