SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 24.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,284 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in SiriusPoint by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in SiriusPoint by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in SiriusPoint by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in SiriusPoint by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 135,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SiriusPoint by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of SiriusPoint stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.26. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 13.66%.

SiriusPoint Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

