Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend by 2.9% over the last three years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 79.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.79% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $45,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

