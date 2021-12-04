SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Price Target Raised to $77.00

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

SJW opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.45. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $73.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $166.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.41 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SJW Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SJW Group by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SJW Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,845,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in SJW Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,318,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,068,000 after acquiring an additional 80,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SJW Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

