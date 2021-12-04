Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Short Interest Update

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,100 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 129,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Skylight Health Group stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Skylight Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a market cap of $54.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLHG. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skylight Health Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

