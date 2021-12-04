Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.16)-($0.14) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $151-$152 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.51 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.320-$-0.300 EPS.

SMAR stock traded up $4.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.94. 5,800,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,639. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.51. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -57.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.12.

In other news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $45,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $14,638,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 271,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,769,858. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Smartsheet stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

