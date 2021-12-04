Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.160-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $151 million-$152 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.49 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.320-$-0.300 EPS.

Shares of SMAR stock traded up $4.78 on Friday, hitting $65.94. 5,800,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -57.84 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $85.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.51.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SMAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Smartsheet from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.12.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $45,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,346 shares of company stock worth $19,769,858. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Smartsheet stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

