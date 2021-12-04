Smith Anglin Financial LLC Buys New Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in United Airlines by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on UAL shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.51. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($8.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

