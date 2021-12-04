Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

Smith & Wesson Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $16.33 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $784.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $230.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

SWBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 11.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 36,510 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 203.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

